Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of ROKU opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,559,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

