Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $547.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $542.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

