Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

ROST opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.46. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $149.61.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

