Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of RBCN opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.87. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

