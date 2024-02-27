Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 19th

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $500.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.99. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 488,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 52.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

