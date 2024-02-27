Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Get Samsara alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Samsara Stock Up 0.5 %

Samsara stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,781.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,804,211 shares of company stock worth $60,400,850 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 608.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Samsara by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Samsara by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,534,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,322,000 after purchasing an additional 366,218 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.