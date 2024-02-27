Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Abdellah Merad Sells 50,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after buying an additional 8,617,971 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,742,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

