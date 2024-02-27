Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

STX stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

