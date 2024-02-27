Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $3.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.26.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

