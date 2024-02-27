Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

SEM has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Select Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

