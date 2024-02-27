Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTTR stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

