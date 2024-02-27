Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.68).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRP
Serco Group Stock Performance
Serco Group Company Profile
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Serco Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.