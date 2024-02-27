Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.68).

Serco Group Stock Performance

Serco Group Company Profile

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 180 ($2.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.10. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.10 ($2.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 997.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

