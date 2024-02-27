ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,537,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $75.12.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

