Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIA. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.00.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$13.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$963.20 million, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$13.25.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

