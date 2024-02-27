Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $30.28 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $30,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $181.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

