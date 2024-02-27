SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of SJW Group worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.0 %

SJW stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

