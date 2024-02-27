Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $42.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

