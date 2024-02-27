SoundHound AI (SOUN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at $194,871.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,448 shares of company stock worth $823,608. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.