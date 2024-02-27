Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.83. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 114,150.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

