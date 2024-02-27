SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SP opened at $51.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.24. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

