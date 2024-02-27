SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.76

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.76 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.95). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 12,242 shares changing hands.

SpaceandPeople Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 million, a PE ratio of -79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.69.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

