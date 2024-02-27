SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $98.55. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $93.51 and a 52-week high of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $369.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

