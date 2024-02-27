SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after buying an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after buying an additional 123,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $53.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

