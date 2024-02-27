Standard BioTools (LAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LAB opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Standard BioTools has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Standard BioTools by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Standard BioTools by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

