Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $799.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28,925.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,212.35. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.