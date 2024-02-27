Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,036 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

