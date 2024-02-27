Stifel Financial Corp Has $15.97 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,390 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Flex worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Flex by 845.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,028 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Flex by 6.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,996,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,758,000 after acquiring an additional 447,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Flex by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,064,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 94,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

