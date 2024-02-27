Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,688 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,147 shares of company stock worth $14,664,599 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.