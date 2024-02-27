STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,513 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $251,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $5,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,596 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.