StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

BLPH stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $651,247.50, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,338,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

