Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SLF opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

