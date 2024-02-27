Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) versus International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Critical Review

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A International Bancshares 43.97% 19.14% 2.72%

Risk and Volatility

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and International Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 International Bancshares $712.91 million 4.46 $300.23 million $6.60 7.76

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Suncrest Bank and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International Bancshares beats Suncrest Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

