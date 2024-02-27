Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGRY. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 8.6 %

SGRY opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 2.74. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,120.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,120.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

