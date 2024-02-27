Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Accolade worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accolade by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 705,383 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 6.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,042,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,930,000 after purchasing an additional 358,617 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Accolade by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,899,000 after purchasing an additional 479,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $832.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,618 shares of company stock valued at $956,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Recommended Stories

