Swiss National Bank Buys 200 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Transcat worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Transcat by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TRNS opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.33 million, a PE ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

