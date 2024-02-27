Swiss National Bank Buys 2,600 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,782,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,198,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,166,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

PTGX opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

