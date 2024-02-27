Swiss National Bank Buys 800 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of SI-BONE worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 660,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 29.7% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 466.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,846.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,039.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.