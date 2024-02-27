Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 246,100 WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 246,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of WisdomTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WT stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.46. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.97.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

