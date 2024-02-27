Swiss National Bank Has $1.50 Million Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETD opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

