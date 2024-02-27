Swiss National Bank Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of First Bancshares worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

First Bancshares Price Performance

FBMS opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $750.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.