Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Redfin worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Redfin by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $789.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.74. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

