Swiss National Bank Purchases 400 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Unitil worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unitil by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unitil by 43.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 457,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $809.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $60.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.28%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

