Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of First Advantage worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Advantage by 3.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Advantage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in First Advantage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Advantage by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Advantage by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

