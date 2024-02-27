Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

