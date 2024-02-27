Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Adam Rytenskild Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Adam Rytenskild purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$68,000.00 ($44,444.44).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

