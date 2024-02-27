Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.18.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $97.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,966 shares of company stock worth $7,017,215 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

