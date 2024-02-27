Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Joseph Terracciano Sells 724 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TMHC opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.85. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

