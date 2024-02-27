Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.07

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.07 and traded as low as C$51.95. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$52.42, with a volume of 2,221 shares trading hands.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teck Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.60, for a total transaction of C$556,000.00. Company insiders own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.