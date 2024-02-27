Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

