Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,997 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Browning West LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,790,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,678,000 after acquiring an additional 253,965 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.